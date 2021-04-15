Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lowered by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $191.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,477. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

