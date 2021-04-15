Axe Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,600.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Axe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Axe has a total market cap of $909,469.27 and approximately $58,600.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.75 or 0.00933063 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

