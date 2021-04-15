B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Short Interest Down 96.7% in March

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BCOMF remained flat at $$1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.69. B Communications has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

