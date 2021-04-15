B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $32.98 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.