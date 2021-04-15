Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,504 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

SCHH stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22.

