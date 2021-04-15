Baldrige Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,421 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 3.1% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,932,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.31.

APD stock opened at $284.08 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.41 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

