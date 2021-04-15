Baldrige Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,325,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 147,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,011,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.09 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.