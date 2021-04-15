Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLL. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.69.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ball has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.