Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.01

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 110983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Bank of China’s previous annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

