Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Barfresh Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:BRFH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,815. Barfresh Food Group has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

