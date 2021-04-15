Benchmark Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $491,856.00 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and $491,856.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00066500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00739271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00088990 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00038068 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 93,077,228 coins and its circulating supply is 23,121,929 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

