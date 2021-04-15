Berry Data Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Berry Data has a market cap of $13.68 million and $1.97 million worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.84 or 0.00010895 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Berry Data alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00066956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.17 or 0.00271040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00739031 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00024475 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,518.04 or 0.99575365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $544.48 or 0.00867220 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.