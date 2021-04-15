Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.
Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 22,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,710. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.
In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
