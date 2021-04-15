Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.31.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.94. 22,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,710. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,149 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,954 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $46,621,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.