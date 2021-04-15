BFT Financial Group LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BFT Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.