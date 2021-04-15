BFT Financial Group LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

BFT Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 64.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,753 shares during the period. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BHK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

