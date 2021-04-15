BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

NYSE CAH opened at $60.82 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

