BHP Group’s (BBL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $62.13. 293,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,941. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in BHP Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

