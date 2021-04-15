Bitcoin Atom Trading 267.5% Higher This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $6.17 million and approximately $995.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 267.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.