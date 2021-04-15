Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $51.00

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $91,258.49 and $51.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00275592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00748731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,770.58 or 0.99847634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.90 or 0.00846082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.