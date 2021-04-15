BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Tops $3.33 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and $7,666.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00392260 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00183217 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.25 or 0.00157712 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001667 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,202,059,556 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

