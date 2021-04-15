Bitrue Coin Price Tops $0.26 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $38.70 million and $10.88 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.56 or 0.00733610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00089862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00033566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.40 or 0.05821621 BTC.

Bitrue Coin (BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 820,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 150,521,228 coins. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

