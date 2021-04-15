BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $5.43 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $5.43 billion and approximately $2.14 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00027292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004089 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000633 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

