BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0647 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.