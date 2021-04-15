Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $12.56 million and $474,358.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00066445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.58 or 0.00741559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00033037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00037844 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

