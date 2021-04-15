Blockzero Labs Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $449,633.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockzero Labs

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars.

