Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at CIBC

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNE. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.63.

Shares of BNE stock traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$3.56. 16,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,457. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a market cap of C$119.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

