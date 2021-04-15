Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

ABBV stock opened at $106.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.82 and its 200-day moving average is $101.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

