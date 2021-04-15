Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Brinker International from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.76.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $67.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

