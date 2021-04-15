Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Broadstone Acquisition alerts:

Broadstone Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 35,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,570. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Broadstone Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.