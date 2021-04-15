Brokerages Anticipate GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of GNMK stock remained flat at $$23.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,906,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.51 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock worth $3,017,614 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 65,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

