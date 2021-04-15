Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,355,000 after buying an additional 50,405 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,897,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,238,000 after buying an additional 204,732 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after buying an additional 108,128 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,716,000 after buying an additional 109,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 702,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,869,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $36.56 on Monday. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

