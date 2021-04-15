Brokerages Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $985.30 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $822.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 106.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.27.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $40.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $3,617,801.60. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Insiders sold 196,992 shares of company stock worth $6,767,802 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

