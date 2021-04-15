Brokerages Set Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Price Target at $63.00

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $36,615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 186,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 354,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 85,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.44. 138,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cabot has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

