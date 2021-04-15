Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) PT at $144.72

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

IFF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 897,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,424. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

