Brokerages Set South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) PT at $26.00

Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.21. 1,145,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,644. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $709,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $24,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $854,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

