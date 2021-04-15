Brokerages Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target at $17.56

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,804. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

