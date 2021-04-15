BTIG Research Boosts PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $110.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PAR Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of PAR opened at $77.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

