Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 13.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Bank of America by 12.8% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Bank of America by 38.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.88 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

