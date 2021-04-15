Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.15

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.15 and last traded at $21.95, with a volume of 66810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $850.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 86,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

