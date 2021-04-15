Bytom Reaches One Day Volume of $109.96 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $273.69 million and approximately $109.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.22 or 0.00438473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000856 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,670,055,788 coins and its circulating supply is 1,422,770,857 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

