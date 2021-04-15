C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) Short Interest Update

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 903,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered C-Bond Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get C-Bond Systems alerts:

CBNT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 1,561,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,869. C-Bond Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

C-Bond Systems, Inc owns, develops, manufactures, and sells patented C-Bond technology in the United Sates. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to enhance windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance glasses and properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a patented nanotechnology ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for C-Bond Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C-Bond Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.