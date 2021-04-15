Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $181.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.36 and its 200-day moving average is $188.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.55 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,172. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

