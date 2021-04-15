Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 1,283 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA opened at $190.95 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.28.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.