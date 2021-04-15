Calamos Advisors LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Prologis by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after buying an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after buying an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.66 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average is $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

