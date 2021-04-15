Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,072,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5,164.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.81. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.