Calamos Advisors LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

SAIA stock opened at $238.39 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $243.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

