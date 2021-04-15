Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $147.37 and a one year high of $276.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

