Calamos Advisors LLC Raises Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of TransUnion worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRU stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.71 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,803 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,166 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

