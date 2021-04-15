Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $49.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CSIQ traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.66. 2,102,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,288. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.11.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,297 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $56,381,000 after acquiring an additional 295,812 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,213,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 254,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

