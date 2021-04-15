Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,407,900 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of CNBX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
About Cannabics Pharmaceuticals
See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.